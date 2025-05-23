Today in History: May 23, outlaws Bonnie and Clyde killed in police ambush

Today is Friday, May 23, the 143rd day of 2025. There are 222 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were shot to death during a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
Also on this date:
In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary, aligning with the Triple Entente of Russia, France and the United Kingdom.
In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler killed himself while in British custody in Lüneburg, Germany.
In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was ''very solid'' evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.
In 2013, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would remove membership restrictions based on sexual orientation, while maintaining a ban on openly gay Scout leaders. (The ban on gay Scout leaders and organization employees was lifted two years later.)