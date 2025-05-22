Today in History: May 22, strongest earthquake recorded strikes Chile

Today is Thursday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2025. There are 223 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 22, 1960, the strongest earthquake recorded struck southern Chile. The magnitude 9.5 quake claimed 1,655 lives, left 2 million homeless and triggered a tsunami responsible for over 230 additional deaths in Hawaii, Japan and the Philippines.
Also on this date:
In 1939, the foreign ministers of Germany and Italy, Joachim von Ribbentrop and Galeazzo Ciano, signed a ''Pact of Steel'' committing their two countries to a military and political alliance.
In 1962, Continental Airlines Flight 11, en route from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri, crashed near Unionville, Missouri, after a passenger ignited dynamite on board the plane, killing all 45 occupants of the Boeing 707.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, speaking at the University of Michigan, outlined the goals of his ''Great Society,'' saying that it ''rests on abundance and liberty for all'' and ''demands an end to poverty and racial injustice.''
In 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew within nine miles of the moon's surface in a ''dress rehearsal'' for the first lunar landing.