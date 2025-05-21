Today in History: May 21, Clara Barton founds American Red Cross

Today is Wednesday, May 21, the 141st day of 2025. There are 224 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 21, 1881, the American Red Cross was founded by nurse and educator Clara Barton in Washington D.C.
Also on this date:
In 1924, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a ''thrill killing'' carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby's distant cousin).
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
In 1941, a German U-boat sank the American merchant steamship SS Robin Moor in the South Atlantic after the ship's passengers and crew were allowed to board lifeboats.