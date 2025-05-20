Today in History: May 20, Lincoln signs Homestead Act

Today is Tuesday, May 20, the 140th day of 2025. There are 225 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 20, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal land available for private ownership and farming. About 10% of the land area of the United States (270 million acres, or 1.1 million square km) would be privatized by 1934.
Also on this date:
In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart departed from Newfoundland in an attempt to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart landed the following day in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 1948, Chiang Kai-shek was elected as the first president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).
In 1956, the United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.