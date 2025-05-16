Today in History: May 16, China's Cultural Revolution begins

Today is Friday, May 16, the 136th day of 2025. There are 229 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 16, 1966, the Chinese Communist Party issued the May 16 Notification, a document that criticized ''counterrevolutionary revisionists'' within the party and marked the beginning of the Cultural Revolution.
Also on this date:
In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
In 1868, having already been impeached by the House of Representatives, President Andrew Johnson narrowly avoided impeachment by the Senate, which voted 35-19 in favor of impeachment—one vote shy of the required two-thirds majority.
In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented. ''Wings'' won the award for Outstanding Picture, while Emil Jannings and Janet Gaynor were named Best Actor and Best Actress.
In 1943, the nearly monthlong Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the city's Great Synagogue.