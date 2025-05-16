Today in History: May 16, China's Cultural Revolution begins

Today's Birthdays: Actor Danny Trejo is 81. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 72. Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Olga Korbut is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Jack Morris is 70. Actor Debra Winger is 70. Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson is 68. Actor Mare Winningham is 66. Rock musician Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 60. Singer Janet Jackson is 59. Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas is 59. Singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 57. Actor David Boreanaz is 56. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 56. Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 55. Actor Tori Spelling is 52. Actor Melanie Lynskey is 48. Actor Megan Fox is 39. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 35.