Today in History: May 15, police kill two students during Jackson State protests

Today is Thursday, May 15, the 135th day of 2025. There are 230 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 15, 1970, less than two weeks after the shooting at Kent State University, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi were killed and 12 were injured when police opened fire during student demonstrations.
Also on this date:
In 1800, President John Adams ordered government offices to relocate from Philadelphia to the newly-constructed city of Washington, in the federal District of Columbia.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.
In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse appeared for the first time in front of a public audience in a test screening of the short ''Plane Crazy.'' (Mickey made his formal screen debut with the release of ''Steamboat Willie'' six months later.)
In 1940, brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald opened the first McDonald's fast-food restaurant, in San Bernardino, California.