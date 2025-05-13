Today in History: May 13, United States declares war on Mexico

Today is Tuesday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2025. There are 232 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 13, 1846, the United States Congress formally declared war against Mexico, following battles along the disputed U.S.-Mexico border in the preceding weeks; the Mexican-American War would continue for nearly two years until the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in February 1848.
Also on this date:
In 1940, in his first speech to the House of Commons as British prime minister, Winston Churchill said, ''I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.''
In 1973, in tennis' first so-called ''Battle of the Sexes,'' Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome later that year.)
In 1980, a tornado struck downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan, killing five people and injuring 79.
In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter's Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Ağca. (Ağca was sentenced to life in prison in Italy in July 1981, but was pardoned in 2000 at the Pope's request.)