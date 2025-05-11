Today in History: May 11, Deep Blue defeats Kasparov

Today is Sunday, May 11, the 131st day of 2025. There are 234 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 11, 1997, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov in the final game of a six-game match in New York, winning 3 ½-2 ½ and marking the first time a computer won a match against a reigning world champion.
Also on this date:
In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal programs.
In 1946, the first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.
In 1953, one of the deadliest tornadoes in Texas history devastated the city of Waco, killing 114 people and injuring nearly 600.
In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.