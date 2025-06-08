Today in History: June 8, Trump indicted on classified document charges

Today is Sunday, June 8, the 159th day of 2025. There are 206 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 8, 2023, Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Miami on 37 felony counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents that had been moved to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida home. (The case against Trump was abandoned following Trump's November 2024 presidential election victory.)
Also on this date:
In 1789, in an address to the U.S. House of Representatives, James Madison proposed amending the Constitution to include a Bill of Rights.
In 1949, George Orwell's novel ''1984'' was first published.
In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
In 1967, during the Six-Day War, 34 American crew members were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)