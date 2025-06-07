Today in History: June 7, James Byrd Jr. killed in hate crime

Today is Saturday, June 7, the 158th day of 2025. There are 207 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 7, 1998, in a crime that shocked the nation and led to stronger state and federal hate crime laws, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old Black man, was hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. (Two white men were later sentenced to death and executed for the crime; a third was sentenced to life in prison.)
Also on this date:
In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating ''that these united colonies are and of right ought to be free and independent States.''
In 1892, Homer Plessy, a Creole of color, was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, Plessy v. Ferguson, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld ''separate but equal'' racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City formally came into existence as the Italian Parliament ratified the Lateran Treaty in Rome.
In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.