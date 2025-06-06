Today in History: June 6, Allies land in Normandy on D-Day

In 1966, civil rights activist James Meredith was shot and wounded by a sniper on the second day of Meredith's march from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, which he began to raise awareness of ongoing racial oppression in the South. (Meredith would recover from his injuries and was able to rejoin the march, which had grown from a small group of supporters to 15,000 marchers, the day before the group arrived in Jackson.)