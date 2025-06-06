Today in History: June 6, Allies land in Normandy on D-Day

Today is Friday, June 6, the 157th day of 2025. There are 208 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 6, 1944, during World War II, nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy, France, on D-Day as they launched Operation Overlord to liberate German-occupied Western Europe. More than 4,400 Allied troops were killed on D-Day, including 2,501 Americans.
Also on this date:
In 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.
In 1889, an industrial accident sparked a devastating fire in Seattle, Washington, destroying 120 acres of the city center, including the majority of the city's commercial district and waterfront.
In 1912, Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska peninsula, began a three-day eruption, sending ash nearly 19 miles (30 kilometers) high; it was the most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century and the largest ever recorded in North America.
In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.