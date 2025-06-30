Today in History: June 30, Night of the Long Knives

Today in History
Today is Monday, June 30, the 181st day of 2025. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 30, 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his ''blood purge'' of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as the ''Night of the Long Knives.''
Also on this date:
In 1918, labor activist and socialist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland, charged under the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech he had made two weeks earlier in which he denounced U.S. involvement in World War I. (Debs was sentenced to prison and disenfranchised for life.)
In 1921, President Warren G. Harding nominated former President William Howard Taft to be chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Edward Douglass White.
In 1936, Margaret Mitchell's novel ''Gone With the Wind'' was released.