Today in History: June 3, the Zoot Suit Riots begin in Los Angeles

Today is Tuesday, June 3, the 154th day of 2025. There are 211 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 3, 1943, an altercation between U.S. Navy sailors and young Mexican Americans on the streets of Los Angeles led to several days of clashes known as the Zoot Suit Riots, during which white mobs attacked Mexican Americans across the city, injuring more than 150.
Also on this date:
In 1844, the last confirmed specimens of the great auk were killed on Eldey island, near Iceland.
In 1888, the poem ''Casey at the Bat'' by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.
In 1935, the French liner SS Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days.
In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.