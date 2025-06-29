Today in History: June 29, Apple releases the first iPhone to consumers

Today's Birthdays: Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 85. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 82. Actor Gary Busey is 81. Former actor and politician Fred Grandy is 77. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 77. Singer Don Dokken is 72. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 72. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 70. Actor Sharon Lawrence (''NYPD Blue'') is 64. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 63. Actor Judith Hoag is 62. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 62. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 60. Actor Melora Hardin is 58. Actor Brian D'Arcy James is 57. Rap DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is 53. Actor Zuleikha Robinson is 48. Rock musician Sam Farrar (Maroon 5) is 47. Actor Luke Kirby is 47. Singer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger is 47. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 43. Actor Lily Rabe is 43. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 34. Actor Camila Mendes (TV: ''Riverdale'') is 31. Soccer player Jude Bellingham is 22.