Today in History: June 29, Apple releases the first iPhone to consumers

Today in History
Today is Sunday, June 29, the 180th day of 2025. There are 185 days left in the year.
Today's highlight in history: On June 29, 2007, the first version of the iPhone went on sale to the public; over 2.3 billion iPhones have been sold to date.
Also on this date:
In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan (tay-nohch-TEET'-lahn) under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).
In 1613, London's original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare's plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of ''Henry VIII.''
In 1767, Britain approved the Townshend Revenue Act, which imposed import duties on glass, paint, oil, lead, paper and tea shipped to the American colonies. (Colonists bitterly protested, prompting Parliament to repeal the duties on each of the products — except for tea.)
In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made the state's governor.