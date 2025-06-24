Today in History: June 24, Sally Ride completes historic space shuttle mission

Today's Birthdays: Author Anita Desai is 88. Cinematographer Vittorio Storaro is 85. Actor Michele Lee is 83. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 82. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 78. Actor Peter Weller is 78. Golf Hall of Famer Juli Inkster is 65. Actor Iain Glen is 64. Musician Curt Smith (Tears for Fears) is 64. Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum is 63. Singer Hope Sandoval (Mazzy Star) is 59. Actor Sherry Stringfield (''ER'') is 58. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 46. Actor Minka Kelly is 45. Singer Solange Knowles is 39. Soccer player Lionel Messi is 38. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 32. Actor Harris Dickinson is 29.