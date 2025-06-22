Today in History: June 22, Joe Louis knocks out Max Schmeling

Today is Sunday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2025. There are 192 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 22, 1938, in a rematch that bore the weight of both geopolitical symbolism and African American representation, American Joe Louis knocked out German Max Schmeling in just two minutes and four seconds to retain his heavyweight boxing title in front of 70,000 spectators at New York's Yankee Stadium.
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.
1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive and ultimately ill-fated invasion of the Soviet Union that would prove pivotal to the Allied victory over the Axis Powers.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the ''GI Bill of Rights,'' which provided tuition coverage, unemployment support and low-interest home and business loans to returning veterans.
In 1945, the World War II Battle of Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.