Today in History: June 21, US Constitution becomes law

Today in history:
On June 21, 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the required ninth state to ratify it.
Also on this date:
In 1834, Cyrus Hall McCormick received a patent for his mechanical reaper.
In 1893, the first Ferris wheel opened to the public as part of the Chicago World's Fair.
In 1942, an Imperial Japanese submarine fired shells at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, but caused little damage.
In 1954, scientists of the American Cancer Society presented a study to a meeting of the American Medical Association in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died, particularly from lung cancer, at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.