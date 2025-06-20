Today in History: June 20, Muhammad Ali convicted of draft evasion

Today is Friday, June 20, the 171st day of 2025. There are 194 days left in the year. Summer begins today.
Today in history:
On June 20, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali's conviction would ultimately be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
Also on this date:
In 1782, the Continental Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
In 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.
In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
In 1943, race-related rioting erupted in Detroit; federal troops were sent in by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to quell the violence that resulted in more than 30 deaths.