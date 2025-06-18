Today in History: June 18, War of 1812 begins

Today is Wednesday, June 18, the 169th day of 2025. There are 196 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 18, 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.
Also on this date:
In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte was defeated in the Battle of Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French Imperial Army in Belgium.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.
In 1983, astronaut Sally Ride became America's first woman in space as she and four other NASA astronauts blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.