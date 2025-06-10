Today in History: June 10, Opportunity rover sends last message from Mars

Today is Tuesday, June 10, the 161st day of 2025. There are 204 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 10, 2018, the rover Opportunity sent its last message from the surface of Mars. Originally expected to serve a three-month mission, Opportunity functioned for over 14 years, traveling over 28 miles (45 kilometers) across Mars and unveiling critical discoveries about the planet's geology.
Also on this date:
In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.
In 1854, the U.S. Naval Academy held its first graduation ceremony.
In 1940, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini declared war on France and Great Britain, formally entering Italy into World War II.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.