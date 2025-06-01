Today in History: June 1, priceless recordings destroyed in Universal Studios fire

In 2020, police violently broke up a protest by thousands of people in Lafayette Park across from the White House, using chemical agents, clubs and punches to send protesters fleeing; the protesters had gathered following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier. Later that day, President Donald Trump, after declaring himself ''the president of law and order'' and threatening to deploy the U.S. military in a speech, walked across the empty park to be photographed holding a Bible in front of St. John's Church, which had been damaged a night earlier.