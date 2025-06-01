Today in History: June 1, priceless recordings destroyed in Universal Studios fire

Today is Sunday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2025. There are 213 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 1, 2008, a fire at Universal Studios Hollywood destroyed 3 acres (1.2 hectares) of the studio's property, including a vault that held as many as 175,000 irreplaceable master audio recordings from hundreds of musicians including Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and Nirvana.
Also on this date:
In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, ''Don't give up the ship,'' during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon during the War of 1812.
In 1916, the Senate voted 47-22 to confirm Louis Brandeis as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation's highest bench.
In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by German bombers during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, California, with a time of 3:58.7.