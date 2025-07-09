Today in History: July 9, 14th Amendment ratified

Today's Birthdays: Artist David Hockney is 88. Author Dean Koontz is 80. Actor Chris Cooper is 74. Musician and TV personality John Tesh is 73. Country singer David Ball is 72. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O'Leary (TV: ''Shark Tank'') is 71. Singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 71. Actor Jimmy Smits is 70. US Senator Lindsey Graham is 70. Actor Tom Hanks is 69. Singer Marc Almond is 68. Actor Kelly McGillis is 68. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 66. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 61. Actor Pamela Adlon is 59. Actor Scott Grimes is 54. Actor Enrique Murciano (TV: ''Without a Trace'') is 52. Musician/producer Jack White is 50. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 50. Actor-director Fred Savage is 49. Actor Linda Park (TV: ''Star Trek: Enterprise'') is 47. Actor Megan Parlen is 45. Animator/writer/producer Rebecca Sugar is 38. Actor Mitchel Musso is 34. Actor Georgie Henley (Film: ''The Chronicles of Narnia'') is 30.