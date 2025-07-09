Today in History: July 9, 14th Amendment ratified

Today in History
Today is Wednesday, July 9, the 190th day of 2025. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 9, 1868, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified, granting citizenship and ''equal protection under the laws'' to anyone ''born or naturalized in the United States,'' including formerly enslaved people.
Also on this date:
In 1850, President Zachary Taylor died of gastrointestinal illness after consuming a large amount of cherries and iced milk on a hot day five days earlier; Vice President Millard Fillmore was sworn in as president the following day.
In 1896, William Jennings Bryant delivered his famous ''Cross of Gold'' speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee in the deadliest US rail disaster in history.