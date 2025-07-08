Today in History: July 8, Thai cave rescue

Today in History
Today is Tuesday, July 8, the 189th day of 2025. There are 176 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 8, 2018, divers rescued four of the 12 boys who'd been trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand with their soccer coach for more than two weeks. (The remaining eight boys and their coach were rescued over the next two days.)
Also on this date:
In 1776, Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.
In 1853, an expedition led by Commodore Matthew Perry arrived in Edo Bay, Japan, on a mission to seek diplomatic and trade relations with the Japanese.
In 1889, the first issue of The Wall Street Journal was published.