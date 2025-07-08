Today in History: July 8, Thai cave rescue

Today's Birthdays: Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 81. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson (The Allman Brothers Band) is 81. Actor Kim Darby is 78. Children's musician Raffi is 77. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 76. Actor Anjelica Huston is 74. Writer Anna Quindlen is 73. Author and politician Marianne Williamson is 73. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jack Lambert is 73. Actor Kevin Bacon is 67. Singer Joan Osborne is 63. Actor Lee Tergesen (TV: ''Oz'') is 60. Actor Billy Crudup is 57. Actor Michael Weatherly (TV: ''NCIS'') is 57. Musician Beck is 55. Actor Kathleen Robertson is 52. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 50. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (MEE'-loh vehn-tih-MEEL'-yuh) is 48. Actor Lance Gross (TV: ''Tyler Perry's House of Payne'') is 44. Actor Sophia Bush is 43. Actor Maya Hawke is 27. Actor Jaden Smith is 27.