Today in History: July 7, Reagan nominates O'Connor for the US Supreme Court

Today is Monday, July 7, the 188th day of 2025. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 7, 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1898, President William McKinley signed the Newlands Resolution, approving the annexation of the Republic of Hawaii.
In 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam (known today as Hoover Dam).