Today in History: July 5, Dolly the sheep born in cloning breakthrough

Today in History
Today is Saturday, July 5, the 186th day of 2025. There are 179 days left in the year.
On July 5, 1996, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell by scientists at the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, was born.
Also on this date:
In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.
In 1811, Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.
In 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered his speech ''What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?'' at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York.