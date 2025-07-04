Today in History: July 4, Declaration of Independence adopted in Philadelphia

Today in History
Today is Friday, July 4, the 185th day of 2025. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
Today in History:
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
Also on this date:
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.
In 1817, construction of the Erie Canal began in Rome, New York.
In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.