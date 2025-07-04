Today in History: July 4, Declaration of Independence adopted in Philadelphia

Today's Birthdays: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 101. Queen Sonja of Norway is 88. Actor Karolyn Grimes (''It's a Wonderful Life'') is 84. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 82. Funk/jazz trombonist Fred Wesley is 82. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 79. Singer John Waite is 73. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 63. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet (Stryper) is 61. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 60. Actor Becki Newton is 47. TV personality Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino is 43. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 42. Singer and rapper Post Malone is 30. Malia Obama is 27.