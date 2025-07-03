Today in History: July 3, Union wins Battle of Gettysburg

Today's Birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 88. Attorney Gloria Allred is 84. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 82. Country singer Johnny Lee is 79. Humorist Dave Barry is 78. Actor Betty Buckley is 78. Talk show host Montel Williams is 69. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 67. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Depeche Mode, Yaz, Erasure) is 65. Actor Tom Cruise is 63. Actor Thomas Gibson is 63. Actor Connie Nielsen is 60. Actor Yeardley Smith is 61. Actor-singer Audra McDonald is 55. Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne is 55. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 54. Actor Patrick Wilson is 52. Former mixed martial artist Wanderlei Silva is 49. Actor Olivia Munn is 45. Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel is 38. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 36.