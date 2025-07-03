Today in History: July 3, Union wins Battle of Gettysburg

Today in History
Today is Thursday, July 3, the 184th day of 2025. There are 181 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 3, 1863, the pivotal three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett's Charge.
Also on this date:
In 1775, Gen. George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
In 1944, during World War II, Soviet forces recaptured Minsk from the Germans.
In 1950, the first carrier strikes of the Korean War took place as the USS Valley Forge and the HMS Triumph sent fighter planes against North Korean targets.