Today in History: July 21, verdict reached in Scopes 'Monkey Trial'

Today in History
Today is Monday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2025. There are 163 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 21, 1925, the so-called ‘Monkey Trial' ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned.)
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1944, American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later.
In 1954, the Geneva Conference concluded with accords dividing Vietnam into northern and southern entities.