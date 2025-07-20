Today in History: July 20, Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin walk on the moon

Today in History
Today is Sunday, July 20, the 201st day of 2025. There are 164 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin ''Buzz'' Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching its surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
Also on this date:
In 1917, America's World War I draft lottery began as Secretary of War Newton Baker, wearing a blindfold, reached into a glass bowl and pulled out a capsule containing the number 258 during a ceremony inside the Senate office building.
In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader.
In 1951, Jordan's King Abdullah I was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman who was shot dead on the spot by security.