Today in History: July 2, Civil Rights Act signed into law

Today in History
Today is Wednesday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2025. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 2, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress prohibiting discrimination and segregation based on race, color, sex, religion or national origin.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution saying that ''these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.''
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau (gee-TOH') at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
In 1917, rioting erupted in East St. Louis, Illinois, as white mobs attacked Black residents; at least 50 and as many as 200 people, most of them Black, are believed to have died in the violence.