Today in History: July 18, Nadia's perfect 10

Today's Birthdays: Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 90. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 87. Singer Dion DiMucci is 86. Actor James Brolin is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 85. Singer Martha Reeves is 84. Business mogul Richard Branson is 75. Actor Margo Martindale is 74. Musician Ricky Skaggs is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 68. Actor Elizabeth McGovern is 64. Actor Vin Diesel is 58. Author Elizabeth Gilbert is 56. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 54. Singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 50. Actor Elsa Pataky (''The Fast and the Furious'' films) is 49. Movie director Jared Hess is 46. Actor Kristen Bell is 45. Actor Priyanka Chopra is 43. Actor Chace Crawford is 40. Boxer Canelo Alvarez is 35. Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles is 28.