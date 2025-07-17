Today in History: July 17, Disneyland's opening day

Today in History
Today is Thursday, July 17, the 198th day of 2025. There are 167 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California, after its $17 million, yearlong construction; the park drew a million visitors in its first 10 weeks.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Congress approved the Second Confiscation Act, which declared that all slaves taking refuge behind Union lines were to be set free.
In 1902, Willis Carrier produced a set of designs for what would become the world's first modern air-conditioning system.
In 1918, Russia's Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.