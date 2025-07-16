Today in History: July 16, Trinity nuclear weapon test

Today's Birthdays: International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 83. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 77. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 77. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 73. Playwright Tony Kushner is 69. Dancer Michael Flatley is 67. Former actor and teen model Phoebe Cates is 62. Actor Daryl ''Chill'' Mitchell is 60. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 58. Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 57. Actor Corey Feldman is 54. Actor Jayma Mays is 46. Retired soccer star Carli Lloyd is 43. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 38. Actor-singer James Maslow (Big Time Rush) is 35. Actor Mark Indelicato is 31. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 29.