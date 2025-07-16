Today in History: July 16, Trinity nuclear weapon test

Today in History
Today is Wednesday, July 16, the 197th day of 2025. There are 168 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 16, 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, New Mexico; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare (mar-AY') Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.
Also on this date:
In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
In 1862, Flag Officer David G. Farragut became the first rear admiral in the United States Navy.
In 1951, the novel ''The Catcher in the Rye'' by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.