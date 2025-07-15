Today in History: July 15, discovery of the Rosetta Stone

Today's Birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 86. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 81. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 79. Author Richard Russo is 76. Musician Trevon Horn is 76. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 75. Former professional wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura is 74. Actor Terry O'Quinn (TV: ''Lost'') is 73. Rock drummer Marky Ramone is 73. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 69. Model Kim Alexis is 65. Actor Willie Aames is 65. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 64. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 62. Rock drummer Jason Bonham is 59. TV personality Adam Savage (TV'' ''MythBusters'') is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 57. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash (TV: ''Community'') is 53. Actor Scott Foley is 53. Actor Brian Austin Green is 52. Singer Buju Banton is 52. Actor Diane Kruger is 49. Actor Lana Parrilla (LAH'-nuh pa-REE'-uh) is 48. Actor Travis Fimmel is 46. Actor-singer Tristan ''Mack'' Wilds is 36. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: ''Young Sheldon'') is 17.