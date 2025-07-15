Today in History: July 15, discovery of the Rosetta Stone

Today in History
Today is Tuesday, July 15, the 196th day of 2025. There are 169 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 15, 1799, the Rosetta Stone, a key to deciphering ancient Egyptian scripts, was found at Fort Julien in the Nile Delta during the Napoleonic campaign in Egypt.
Also on this date:
In 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was abolished more than 350 years after its creation.
In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union.
In 1913, Democrat Augustus Bacon of Georgia became the first person elected to the U.S. Senate under the terms of the recently ratified 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for popular election of senators.