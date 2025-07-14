Today in History: July 14, the storming of the Bastille

Today in History
Today is Monday, July 14, the 195th day of 2025. There are 170 days left in the year.
Today in History: On July 14, 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners held there.
Also on this date:
In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.
In 1881, outlaw William H. Bonney Jr., alias ''Billy the Kid,'' was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in Fort Sumner in present-day New Mexico.
In 1912, American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie was born in Okemah, Oklahoma.
In 1933, all German political parties, except the Nazi Party, were outlawed by the government of Nazi Germany.