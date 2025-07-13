Today in History: July 13, Live Aid concerts

Today in History
Today is Sunday, July 13, the 194th day of 2025. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 13, 1985, the ''Live Aid'' benefit rock concerts were held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia, raising millions for famine relief in Ethiopia.
Also on this date:
In 1793, French politician, physician and journalist Jean-Paul Marat was assassinated by Charlotte Corday, who stabbed him to death in his bath.
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out ''HOLLYWOODLAND'' was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).