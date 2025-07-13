Today in History: July 13, Live Aid concerts

Today's Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: ''Jeopardy!'') is 97. Author and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka is 91. Actor Patrick Stewart is 85. Actor Harrison Ford is 83. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 83. Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 79. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 77. Actor Didi Conn is 74. Actor Gil Birmingham is 72. Singer Louise Mandrell is 71. Former boxing champion Michael Spinks is 69. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 68. Comedian Tom Kenny is 63. Actor Ken Jeong is 56. Singer Deborah Cox is 51. Actor Aya Cash is 43. Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 43. Actor Colton Haynes is 37. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 37. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 36. Actor Hayley Erin (TV: ''General Hospital'') is 31.