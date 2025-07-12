Today in History: July 12, Disco Demolition Night

Today in History
Today is Saturday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2025. There are 172 days left in the year.
Today in History:
On July 12, as an angry reaction to the popularity of disco music, the Chicago White Sox held the ''Disco Demolition Night'' promotion, in which a crate of disco records was blown up on the field between games of a double-header; the ensuing riot and damage to the field caused the White Sox to forfeit the second game.
Also on this date:
In 1543, England's King Henry VIII married his sixth and final wife, Catherine Parr.
In 1812, United States forces led by Gen. William Hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (However, Hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.)
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.