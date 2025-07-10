Today in History: July 10, the Battle of Britain begins in World War II

Today's Birthdays: Singer Mavis Staples is 86. Actor Robert Pine is 84. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 80. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson is 71. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 71. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 67. Actor Fiona Shaw is 67. Singer/actor Jacky Cheung is 64. Actor Alec Mapa is 60. Country singer Gary LeVox (leh-VOH') (Rascal Flatts) is 55. Actor Sofia Vergara is 53. Actor Adrian Grenier (grehn-YAY') is 49. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (CHOO'-ih-tehl EHJ'-ee-oh-for) is 48. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 45. Singer/actor Jessica Simpson is 45. Actor Emily Skeggs is 35. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 32. Actor Isabela Merced is 24.