Today in History: July 1, Dominion of Canada is formed

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared their intent to reopen embassies in each other's capitals, leading to a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.
In 2018, LeBron James announced that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career.
In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 94. Actor Jamie Farr (TV: ''M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H'') is 91. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 84. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 83. Rock singer Deborah Harry (Blondie) is 80. Actor Terrence Mann is 74. Rock singer Fred Schneider (The B-52s) is 74. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 74. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 73. Actor Alan Ruck is 69. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 67. Singer Evelyn ''Champagne'' King is 65. Olympic track champion Carl Lewis is 64. Actor Dominic Keating (TV: ''Star Trek: Enterprise'') is 62. Actor Pamela Anderson is 58. Actor Henry Simmons is 55. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 54. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 54. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 50. Actor Liv Tyler is 48. Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla is 48. Actor Hilarie Burton is 43. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE'-uh say-DOO') is 40. Actor-singer Chloe Bailey is 27. Actor Storm Reid is 22.