Today in History

Today is Monday, July 1, the 183rd day of 2024. There are 183 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 1, 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect. Called Dominion Day until 1982, the national holiday is now known as Canada Day.

Also on this date:

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)

In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.

In 1984, the first movie rated PG-13 (''Red Dawn,'' starring Patrick Swayze) debuted.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other's capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.

In 2018, LeBron James announced that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career.

In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round.

Today's Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 93. Actor Jamie Farr (TV: ''M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H'') is 90. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 88. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 83. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 82. Rock singer Deborah Harry (Blondie) is 79. Actor Terrence Mann is 73. Rock singer Fred Schneider (The B-52s) is 73. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 73. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 72. Actor Alan Ruck is 68. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 66. Singer Evelyn ''Champagne'' King is 64. Olympic track champion Carl Lewis is 63. Actor Dominic Keating (TV: ''Star Trek: Enterprise'') is 61. Actor Pamela Anderson is 57. Actor Henry Simmons is 54. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 53. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 53. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 49. Actor Liv Tyler is 47. Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla is 47. Actor Hilarie Burton is 42. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE'-uh say-DOO') is 39. Actor-singer Chloe Bailey is 26. Actor Storm Reid is 20.