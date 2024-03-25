Stations: The Today in History advancer for April 7 was inadvertently sent one week ahead of time. Please ignore. It will be sent again at the correct time next week.
AP Broadcast, Washington
More From Nation
Nation
Storm threatens snow in the Midwest, thunder in the South. Other parts of the US dig out
A major spring storm threatened parts of the central U.S. on Monday with heavy snow in its northern reaches and thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the South.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower after last week's rally; Boeing CEO out at end of year
Wall Street drifted lower early Monday following last week's rally as investors awaited further indications as to when the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.
Business
Boeing CEO to step down this year, board chairman to exit, head of commercial airplanes retires
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at one of America's most storied manufacturers.
Nation
Today in History: April 7 ADVISORY
Nation
Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say
The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee's capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.