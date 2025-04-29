Today in History: April 29, Los Angeles riots after Rodney King verdict

Today is Tuesday, April 29, the 119th day of 2025. There are 246 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 29, 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers charged with assault and using excessive force in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by six days of rioting in Los Angeles which destroyed hundreds of businesses and resulted in over 60 deaths.
Also on this date:
In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British forces.
In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
In 1991, a powerful tropical cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh, creating a storm surge that resulted in more than 138,000 deaths.
In 1997, the Chemical Weapons Convention, a worldwide treaty banning the use of chemical weapons and mandating the destruction of existing chemical weapons, went into effect.