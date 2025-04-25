Today in History: April 25, Spanish-American War declared

Today is Friday, April 25, the 115th day of 2025. There are 250 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 25, 1898, the United States Congress declared war against Spain. The 16-week Spanish-American War resulted in an American victory, after which the United States took possession of the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Guam.
Also on this date:
In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term ''America,'' in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci (veh-SPOO'-chee).
In 1859, ground was broken in Egypt for construction of the Suez Canal.
In 1915, during World War I, Allied soldiers invaded the Gallipoli (guh-LIH'-puh-lee) Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
In 1945, during World War II, delegates from 50 countries opened a conference in San Francisco to create the Charter of the United Nations.