Today in History: April 23, Vietnam veterans stage protest at U.S. Capitol

Today is Wednesday, April 23, the 113th day of 2025. There are 252 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 23, 1971, hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence constructed in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Also on this date:
In 1635, the Boston Latin School, the first public school in what would become the United States, was established.
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1940, over 200 people trapped inside a dance hall died in the Rhythm Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi, one of the deadliest nightclub fires in U.S. history.
In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less (accounting for 80% of all U.S. flights) went into effect.