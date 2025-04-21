Today in History: April 21, Prince dead at age 57

Today is Monday, April 21, the 111th day of 2025. There are 254 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 21, 2016, Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis from an accidental fentanyl overdose; he was 57.
Also on this date:
In 1836, an army of Texans, led by Sam Houston, defeated the Mexican Army, led by Antonio López de Santa Anna, in the Battle of San Jacinto, the final battle of the Texas Revolution.
In 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Connecticut, at age 74.
In 1918, German Air Force pilot Manfred von Richthofen, nicknamed ''The Red Baron,'' was killed at age 25 after being shot during a World War I air battle over Vaux-sur-Somme, France.
In 1930, fire broke out inside the overcrowded Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus, killing 322 inmates in the deadliest prison disaster in U.S. history.