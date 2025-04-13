Today in History: April 13, Tiger Woods wins first Masters by record margin

Today is Sunday, April 13, the 103rd day of 2025. There are 262 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 13, 1997, 21-year-old Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, finishing a record 12 strokes ahead of Tom Kite in second place.
Also on this date:
In 1743, Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, was born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.
In 1861, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces in the first battle of the Civil War.
In 1873, members of the pro-white, paramilitary White League attacked Black state militia members defending a courthouse in Colfax, Louisiana; three white men and as many as 150 Black men were killed in what is known as the Colfax Massacre, one of the worst acts of Reconstruction-era violence.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial in Washington on the 200th anniversary of his birth.