Today in History: April 11, the liberation of Buchenwald

Today in history:
On April 11, 1945, during World War II, U.S. Army troops liberated the Buchenwald Nazi concentration camp near Weimar, Germany.
Also on this date:
In 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated as emperor of the French and was banished to the island of Elba. (Napoleon later escaped from Elba and returned to power in March 1815, until his downfall in the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.)
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, ''We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.'' (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver; he would die four days later after being shot by John Wilkes Booth.)
In 1951, President Harry S. Truman relieved General Douglas MacArthur of his command following multiple public statements by MacArthur that contradicted official U.S. policies.
In 1961, former SS officer Adolf Eichmann went on trial in Israel, charged with crimes against humanity for his role in the Nazi Holocaust. (Eichmann was later convicted and executed.)