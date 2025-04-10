Today in History: April 10, Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement

Today's Birthdays: Labor leader-activist Dolores Huerta is 95. Football Hall of Famer Mel Blount is 77. Author Anne Lamott is 71. Actor Peter MacNicol is 71. Singer-producer Kenneth ''Babyface'' Edmonds is 66. Musician Brian Setzer is 66. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 55. Rapper-producer Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest) is 55. Actor David Harbour is 50. Singer Shemekia Copeland is 46. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 45. Actor-singer Mandy Moore is 41. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 37. Country musician Maren Morris is 35. Actor-singer AJ Michalka (mish-AL'-kah) is 34. Actor Daisy Ridley is 33. Singer-actor Sofia Carson is 32.