Today in History: April 10, Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement

Today is Thursday, April 10, the 100th day of 2025. There are 265 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 10, 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators signed the Good Friday Agreement, a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.
Also on this date:
In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in New York by Henry Bergh.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, bound for New York on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1919, Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata was assassinated by forces loyal to President Venustiano Carranza.
In 1963, the nuclear submarine USS Thresher (SSN-593) sank during deep-diving tests east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, killing all 129 aboard.