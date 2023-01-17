Stations: The Today in History advancers for JAN. 22-28 have now been published.
Note that the Entertainment History advancers for JAN. 22-28 were published on Mon. 1/16/2023.
AP Broadcast, Washington
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award
Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award.
Business
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.
Business
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week.
Nation
Woman dies after shooting at MLK Day party in Florida
A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting that broke out between rival gang members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.
Nation
St. Louis students return to school where shooting occurred
A red carpet, welcome signs, cheers and high fives welcomed students back Tuesday at Central Visual Arts and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, nearly three months after a young gunman killed two people and injured seven others in a rampage inside the school.