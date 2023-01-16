Stations: The Today in History advancers for JAN. 22-28 will be sent at a later time, TBA.
Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport
Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff.
Body of man missing since Hurriane Ian found on sunken boat
The remains of a man who was reported missing after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast last year have been recovered from a sunken sailboat, sheriff's officials said.
Officer discipline planned over Tennessee motorist's death
Police in Tennessee say officers in Memphis face disciplinary action after a 29-year-old driver died following a traffic stop.
Jill Biden's skin cancer could fuel advocacy in cancer fight
Jill Biden' s advocacy for curing cancer didn't start with her son's death in 2015 from brain cancer. It began decades earlier, long before she came into the national spotlight, and could now be further energized by her own brush with a common form of skin cancer.
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
Germany's much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country's military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.